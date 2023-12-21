There are days left until Christmas Eve and the meat, fish, seafood and fruit that we are going to eat are already at a golden price. The shopping basket is now 300 euros more expensive than in the month of October.

In 'And now Sonsoles' we have seen how prices have risen in the last two months.

The increase in the price of meat

In the month of October we went to a market to check the prices of foods like meat. Back then, a whole turkey cost 5.95 euros per kilo and in December it rose to 18.

A suckling pig, two months ago, cost 70 euros and now 120. As for lamb chops, for example, in October they were 16 euros and now 33.

In the case of meat, many families prefer to consume it fresh, and, for that reason, they hold out until the last moment, paying a higher price.

The price of seafood and fish

Seafood is another of the foods that have increased in price from October to December.

Two months ago, crab cost 16.60 euros, lobster at 34, barnacles at around 80 and white shrimp at 32 euros per kilo. Prawns, as we already analyzed in 'And now Sonsoles', have not increased in price.

Prices that have increased in December and now we can find spider crab for 40 euros per kilo, lobster at 65 euros, barnacles at around 124 and white shrimp at almost 70 euros per kilo.

Fish has also risen in price and wild sea bass, for example, costs 33 euros per kilo and sea bream almost 60.

The increase in the price of fruit

At Christmas, fruit also increases in price. Grapes, one of the most consumed foods, especially on New Year's Eve, cost 3.99 euros in October, a cost that doubles in the month of October.

Pineapple has also become more expensive, and has gone from costing 2.5 to 3.5 euros.

This means that, for the same purchase, we paid 310.56 euros more in December than in the month of October.

The reason for the price increase, according to the OCU

The reason for the increase in the shopping basket during Christmas, explained Enrique García, spokesperson for the OCU, is, in large part, the law of supply and demand. That is, there is the same seafood for everyone, so the price goes up.

It has also influenced the case of seafood that there is less than other years due to a problem, especially in Galicia, related to the presence of fresh water in the estuary.