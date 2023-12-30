The Punisher gets the best Iron Man armor to face the Hulk.

Frank Castle lost his family and became The Punisher

The Punisher is an elite antihero who has been able to stand up to even the most powerful and deadly threats. His stance on fighting crime in brutally efficient ways makes him one of the most dangerous characters that can be found in the game. Marvel Universe. Now, Frank Castle you have been able to test your own armor Hulkbuster in an inspiring cosplay design that looks great. The Punisher has been given all the tools to face the Hulk himself on equal terms.

The cosplay was shared on social media via Instagram by Brent H. This account brings together several cosplays with giant costumes, which are accurate representations of some of the biggest heroes in comics. On other occasions he has dressed as the Spider-Man villain known as Rhino, Juggernaut and included as a Batman fully armed. This new Hulkbuster cosplay design should not go unnoticed.

The Hulkbuster is a set of armor that was made by Tony Stark con the sole purpose of fighting the hulk. In fact, this is one of the most powerful Iron Man designs, and it's for good reason. The armor became very popular thanks to its appearance in the movie Avengers: Age of Ultronalthough he actually debuted in the comic Iron Man #304where his Hulk-level strength and giant size allowed Iron Man to survive much longer in a fight that could end in a quick defeat.

The work of Brent to create a cosplay Hulkbuster At real size it is more than admirable, with a design that deviates from Iron Man to recover the dark essence of The Punisher. This specific cosplay Punisher x Hulkbuster has not been seen before in Marvel Comics, but could become canon at any time.

Although Punisher has already been put his own Iron Man armor Previously, when he took on the role of War Machine in The Punisher #218, this is the first time fans can see him wearing such powerful armor. The Punisher He's not a character to run away from a fight, especially when he's armed to the teeth with weapons that would ridicule most heroes of Marvel and now, Frank has a chance to become stronger than ever.

