Being a public official in Spain was synonymous with having a well-paid and guaranteed job until the official retired. The new Royal Decree on the Public Service Law that the Government has approved puts an end to this model and requires all officials to demonstrate their performance in different evaluation tests.

If officials do not pass these evaluation tests, they could lose their position as they are not qualified to perform the functions of their position. With this measure, the Corps of State Public Officials is equated with the staff of any company in which its employees are subjected to periodic performance evaluations.

Law approved just in time to receive European Next Gen funds. The executive has approved in extremis in its last council of ministers of the year the new Public Service Law via Royal Decree (Royal Decree-Law 6/2023).

This instrument has made it possible to expedite its registration within the deadline, until December 31, 2023, imposed by the European Commission to approve the fourth payment of the Next Gen Funds of the Recovery Plan.

Equalization of performance in the public and private sector. Despite its unexpected approval, the new regulations have not been subject to improvisation since they are based largely on the draft law on Public Function of the General Administration of the State approved just a year ago, but it provides an important novelty: the evaluation of the performance of individual officials.

Although the new measure was already mentioned in article 20 of the Basic Statute of Public Employees, it has not been liked by the unions. Social agents have been against this point, which changes the established norm in which the performance of the entire group that occupied a certain position was evaluated.

With the new regulations, each official is evaluated individually and promotions, salary increases or transfers are linked to the results obtained in that evaluation, in the same way that employees in private companies are evaluated.

No details on the content, but its mandatory nature. For the moment, the new standard does not specify how these performance evaluations will be carried out or their frequency, leaving it in the hands of the Human Resources personnel of the Public Administration.

What the new regulations do clearly refer to is the mandatory nature of the new measure, and the possibility of losing the place if it is not carried out or the minimum required values ​​are not obtained. Something unthinkable to date, that very serious acts included in articles 64 and 67 of the Basic Statute of Public Employees had to be incurred in order to lose the status of public official.

An instrument to achieve an efficient public administration. The Fourth Vice President of the Government and Minister of Finance and Public Function, María Jesús Montero, has defended the measure as an essential instrument to create a public administration. She argued that she already stated in a video published on her Public employees will have more rights and professional opportunities, with new equality measures.”

The Minister of Public Service highlighted the importance of this law to achieve a quality public Administration, where it is not necessary to establish what each official knows, but rather how they transfer that knowledge to their daily work, and encourage motivation and the possibility of promotion. in the careers of civil servants.

Montero highlights the work of the government of which he is a part to achieve an increase of up to 126% in the supply of public employment after decades of stagnation in the replacement rates of public employees who did not cover retirement losses.

