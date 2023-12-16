The manual change.

Oh, the manual transmission (heaves a sigh).

Without a doubt, one of the great victims of the constant electrification of the automobile. At Xataka we have been telling how the industry is leaving aside this technology, which is increasingly less offered.

And why we can expect to see it even less in the future, a victim of environmental regulations and greater vehicle electrification.

But yes, there are still some Japanese Gauls who resist the invader now and forever. And one of them is Toyota, which wants to fool us with an extraordinarily unconventional gear change.

Fourteen gears for a car that has no gears

That's what they have discovered at Motor1.com. The American edition of the specialized motor portal jokes with the possibility that we can finally get our hands on the Fast and Furious gear change.

They do so by revealing the gear shift that Toyota has requested to register in the United States for its electric cars. The patent states that the driver will be able to choose the number of gears he prefers, from the six common in current cars (plus reverse gear) to a maximum of fourteen.

As seen in the documents, the car would have a standard gear lever, with which to select the speeds. These speeds They are purely digital, since electric cars usually have a single transmission. The Porsche Taycan is one of the few electric vehicles, if not the only one on sale, that uses a two-speed transmission.

But the choice of one or another gear is reduced to the use we are going to make of the vehicle, whether we are looking for maximum autonomy or maximum acceleration. In the case of Toyota we are talking about simulating a manual gear change.

However, the documents do not show a mechanical connection between the gear lever and any other element, so the simulation of the gears would be carried out by the software. They point out on Motor1.com that, once the gear is selected, the lever would return to the neutral position and a screen would invite the driver to go up another gear or downshift, thus scaling up to 14 speeds.

It's also not the first time Toyota has toyed with the possibility of including a simulated gear shift in an electric vehicle. Last year already patented a virtual manual transmission system although in that case the vehicle had a clutch that could or could not be used, depending on the mode chosen.

The Japanese show that they are committed to offering alternatives to electric driving. The company is also investigating the use of hydrogen in combustion engines as an alternative to electric sports cars.

But, in addition, Toyota is not the only manufacturer that is open to the possibility of using a gear change in an electric or hybrid car. Ford has a patented manual gearbox in the United States that lacks a clutch pedal in a system similar to Hyundai-Kia's “by-wire” gearbox.

Foto | Toyota