Curricé's voice was one of the most requested in the Blind Auditions of The Voice: All Stars. The only one who did not turn was Malú, so the talent had to choose between Pablo López, Luis Fonsi and Antonio Orozco.

The man from Malaga and the man from Barcelona already knew the talent. In fact, they recognized him when they heard his voice, and Curricé was on Orozco's team in La Voz 2020. It could be said that they started with an advantage that Fonsi did not have, since the Puerto Rican was not present in that edition.

When Fonsi wanted to win over the talent with everything he could offer, his chair turned. It's been super blocked! Curricé, mouth open, watched the scene, and Fonsi remained completely frozen. Orozco and Malú couldn't hold back their laughter… and Pablo López, author of the super blockade, had the face worthy of a child who got into a prank.

Fonsi couldn't believe it and the man from Malaga quickly apologized. That was the trigger for the Puerto Rican to take his colors. “You, of all people, Pablo López?” He asked his partner, revealing that the man from Malaga asked him to block Orozco during the performance.

There was remorse in Pablo López's eyes, but what was done was done. When the man from Malaga tried to explain himself, the public has clamored for this decision. “That's not done!” they repeated from the stands. And as they say, the public is always right. Was Pablo wrong by superblocking Fonsi? Relive this hilarious moment in the video!