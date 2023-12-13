Emilio Calvo is a hotelier and points out that he is waiting for the regulations that may arise from the prohibition of smoking on the terraces of hospitality establishments. “I'm waiting to see what they're going to do because the last time they made us put what was inside the dining rooms so that it could be smoked and act as vacuum cleaners, we still haven't collected the hundred or so thousand euros that we did for the work.”

This hospitality worker is waiting to know the fine print of the new rule that the Ministry of Health could approve with the newly minted Minister Mónica García. “If they say you can't smoke on a public street, we'll have to see what we do,” she maintained. He says that “when I had the slot machines, the people who played were the ones who smoked and drank whiskey,” he remembers. She affirms that 85% of people who drink smoke and that 30% of the daily cash comes from tobacco “here and in any restaurant in Madrid.”

“Isn't the PSOE supposed to help the workers?”

Emilio maintains that this ban on the PSOE is not going to prevent smoking and he wonders if the PSOE is not the party that should help the workers. “But how is it going to help us? They charge tobacco commissions but they are going to take away our tobacco? If you don't want tobacco, take it away but completely,” he asks himself.

Regarding the statements of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who has rejected this ban with a tweet in which she uses an image of fentanyl addicts in the US with the message “but smoking tobacco was prohibited in the terraces”, he points out that he only feels grateful for the PP. “Thanks to her we were able to work in the Covid era. I know very well that she is going to fight so that everything is balanced,” she stated.

