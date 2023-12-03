He DualSense It is one of the most attractive selling points of the PlayStation 5, as its haptic feedback technology and touch panel have a lot of potential. Now, a new finding suggests that Sony is working on new technology that will help gamers and avoid a lot of frustration.

Last November 30, Sony filed a new patent related to the control of its next-generation console. The goal is to provide assistance functions enhanced with artificial intelligence to help users solve puzzles and overcome sections where they could get “trapped.”

This would be the new DualSense function of the PlayStation 5

According to the patent document, the new machine learning model will offer predictive assistance when the player is stuck on a puzzle or an area, after carrying out a process that continuously monitor the user’s performance and determines when assistance may be required.

The system will turn on the DualSense buttons on the PlayStation 5, from the triggers to the analog joysticks, to provide instructions and help the user overcome the area that represents an obstacle. According to the documentation, the touch panel, which would function as a screenwill also offer suggestions and complement the feature.

This is the patent that could revolutionize the DualSense of the PlayStation 5

It is a very striking concept that suggests that Sony’s next-gen console controller could receive substantial changes. That said, it is important to emphasize that the existence of the patent is not an indicator that said product will be materialized and sold in stores.

In recent months, Sony has been characterized by filing multiple patents that, for now, have not reached the public. For example, in recent documents he revealed his ambitious plans to revolutionize local multiplayer, while in others he explained the idea of ​​experiencing a key moment in history without the need to replay the entire campaign. It will be interesting to discover if these concepts come to fruition.

