Little by little, the foundations are being laid for the return of the Iberian lynx (Lynx pardinus) to the north of the Peninsula. The provinces of Zamora and Palencia could host new releases of this animal that is still in danger of disappearing from our environment.

Heading north. The Junta de Castilla y León is advancing with technical work to assess two areas in the Autonomous Community with the capacity to house new populations of Iberian lynx. The areas in question are the Duero (Zamora) and Cerrato (Palencia) canyons.

The first works have served to delimit these two areas and verify that they meet the minimum requirements for the reintroduction of the mammal. There are two key factors here: the terrain and the food.

The first requirement is that the area has a continuous extension of at least 10,000 hectares (100 km2). The second requirement is the existence of a population of rabbits abundant enough to allow the feline to settle.

Also in Aragon. Iberian lynx populations are currently limited to the south and southwest of the peninsula, but may soon expand not only to the northern plateau but also to the Ebro valley.

Aragon has a dozen possible sites covering approximately half a million hectares (5,000 km²). The plans to reintroduce the lynx in this Autonomous Community date back to 2017, but it was not until this year that the increase in the rabbit population has brought back this ambitious plan.

More than 1,600 copies already. Efforts to recover the Iberian lynx are advancing little by little. The last census, published in the spring of this year, spoke of 1,668 Iberian lynx specimens counted in 2022. This is an increase compared to the previous census (in 2021), which counted 1,365 specimens.

The long road since 2002. When work to recover this species began in 2002, the number of Iberian lynxes did not reach one hundred. In two decades the growth in the populations of these felines has been just over 1,670%. It’s still not enough.

The road ahead. The survival of one of the most emblematic animals of the Iberian Peninsula is not yet guaranteed. The virtual disappearance of the species represented a biological “bottleneck” that still threatens this feline.

According to data from the latest CSIC study, the lynx population would still have to increase between 50% and 200% to guarantee the genetic viability of the species. This viability could be guaranteed, the organization explains, if the population of reproductive females rose from the 326 counted by the last census to 1,100, three times more.

Imagen | Konrad’s picture workshop, CC BY 2.0 DEED