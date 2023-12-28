Motorists recently traveling through rural areas of France may have seen some upside-down road signs. It is not a mistake, but a gesture of protest. In fact, since the end of October two agricultural unions have decided to overturn the signs indicating the name of the municipality you are entering: the slogan of their protest is “on marche sur la tête” (“we walk upside down”), a The French expression used to indicate an absurd or contradictory action, which according to farmers well represents the current agricultural policies of the French government.

The protest was promoted by the Fédération nationale des syndicats d'exploitantsagricolturas (National Federation of Agricultural Entrepreneurs' Unions, FNSEA) and the Jeunes Agriculteurs (Young Farmers, JA), two trade associations representing the interests of farmers and breeders. Overturning the signs is a gesture with which they intend to denounce the rules decided by the government, which on the one hand has imposed controls perceived as too stringent and on the other encourages imports from abroad, which lower prices and do not always respect the high standards imposed to French producers.

At the moment it seems that there are a few thousand upside down signs. The protest affected almost all the departments (territorial subdivisions similar to the Italian provinces) of France: Bastien Lombard, a local representative of the JA, said that 20 percent of those in the municipalities of the Marne (in the north-east) had been overturned, while in just one night in the Dordogne (southwest) 750 signs were posted in 200 different municipalities. The overturning operations almost always take place at night, and according to Jean-François Bouillon, representative of the JA in the Manche department, “they last no more than four minutes” for each sign. In his department, 600 have been overturned. According to Clément Courteix, vice president of the JA of the Dordogne, in total there are “probably 40 thousand”.

According to the police, since the signs are not damaged, the farmers' action would not constitute a crime. Furthermore, in many cases the authorities choose to turn a blind eye to upside down signs, which therefore remain upside down for several weeks.

Among the other contradictions highlighted by farmers in the government's agricultural policies is the request to respect the environment more, for example by reducing the use of pesticides, but at the same time to increase the yield of the fields: things that farmers believe rather difficult to implement in a short time without huge investments. Then there is the government's request to increase wages, but at the same time to lower the prices of agricultural products to reduce inflation.

Various European regulations are also at the center of criticism from these associations. Among these are the constraint to keep 4 percent of the fields fallow (i.e. not cultivated, in order to naturally recover fertility) and a proposal to halve the use of some types of pesticides and eliminate it by 2030 in some sensitive areas, such as parks. The proposal was discussed by the European Parliament in November, during the period of greatest diffusion of these protests, and was later rejected.

The farmers' criticisms were partially accepted by the government. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who met with their representatives in December, decided to eliminate two disputed measures from the 2024 budget: an increase in the costs of licenses to withdraw water and to use pesticides. Already in November, the French Agriculture Minister, Marc Fesneau, had proposed to the European Commission to make the percentage of land to be kept fallow more flexible.

The two associations combined have around 70 thousand members and obtained the highest number of votes in the elections of representatives to the Chamber of Agriculture, a public body that represents the interests of farmers (for comparison, the most important association of its kind in Italy, Coldiretti , has around one and a half million members). Jeune Agriculteurs executives, as the name suggests, must be no older than 38 years old. Many of them reach that age and enter the FNSEA. In France around 780 thousand people work in the primary sector (made up of agriculture, fishing and livestock), equal to around 3 percent of workers. In Italy they are 3.8 percent, that is, around 880 thousand people.

