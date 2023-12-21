The stars of Rebel Moon, Sofia Boutella and Ed Skrein, have confirmed that Zack Snyder had complete control over the Netflix film.

After a long wait, tomorrow Netflix finally adds Rebel Moon Part 1: The Girl of Fire to its catalog, the first installment of the ambitious movie by Zack Snyder who already has a director's version that promises to be very different, according to the filmmaker.

Starring Sofia Boutella, the plot of the film revolves around Kora, a mysterious woman who He is dedicated to recruiting people from all over the galaxy in order to confront a dangerous tyrant who threatens peace on the planets..

Netflix has given Zack Snyder a wide berth when it comes to making Rebel Moon

It is already known that studios and production companies often have a hand in films and usually have the upper hand when deciding how to focus the film.

However, It seems that Netflix has been quite permissive with Zack Snyder when it comes to letting the director capture his vision of Rebel Moon without the company interfering in the process.

At least that's what they said Sofia Boutella and Ed Skrein, two of the protagonists of Rebel Moon, in a recent interview (via Screen Rant).

“Absolutely. And I feel like historically too, Sofia and I were very lucky to be in this one and to be the stars of this particular thing. I kept thinking, 'Where are all the people at Netflix telling her what to do? She's got the keys to the castle.' 'They just said, 'Take the keys, brother. Go for a drive.' We were able to do everything we wanted to do.

And I was telling him things: 'Yeah, I had this crazy idea about Noble.' He says, 'I like it.' Then, about a week later, we'd get to the day we were filming it, and he would have done even more things, even darker and crazier. And I was like, 'Are we going to get away with this?' And I really felt like they really supported it here.obviously by Debbie and the other producers.

But I think that I have to congratulate Netflix for giving him that space and freedom. And I also feel like if you have Zack Snyder, you give him the keys to the damn castle, man, you let him execute whatever he needs, yeah, sir.

“So I think you can see on the screen, this is Zack Snyder playing Zack Snyder and the greatest Zack Snyder has ever been in a Zack Snyder movie,” says Ed Skrein.

“Yeah, and you’re right about the Netflix aspect. I feel like Zack deserved this project for so long and I'm so grateful to Netflix for giving it to him with the key to the castle, basically.

But Netflix has done that with Guillermo del Toro with Pinocchio. He has had the way he wanted to make that movie for a long time and he was finally able to do it because Netflix allowed him to,” Sofia Boutella responds for her part.

Rebel Moon Part 1: The Fire Girl premieres in the Netflix catalog tomorrow, December 22, 2023. What do you think of everything you've seen from the film so far? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.