Takumi Kitamura, the actor who plays Yusuke Urameshi in the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho for Netflix, thinks about the future of the series with enthusiasm: “It doesn't matter how old I get.”

Netflix has released several live action adaptations of animesand although that of Yu Yu Hakusho has gone somewhat more unnoticed than that of One Piece, the series based on the manga of Yoshihiro Togashi It has also earned a place in the hearts of the public.

Last week, Netflix announced that Yu Yu Hakusho had achieved “the greatest feat ever achieved” by a Japanese series on its streaming platform, leading the Top 10 premieres of the week in non-English-speaking productions.

Its first season, released last December 14thhad five episodes of just under an hour in length, and were written in such a way that, if the series was not renewed for a second seasonyou didn't feel like there was something missing to tell or explain.

Anyway, given its viewing figures and the passion of the cast of this anime adaptation to live actionit is likely that we will see a second season of Yu Yu Hakusho.

Takumi Kitamurathe leading actor of the series Netflixwho embodies the character of Yusuke Urameshishared his love for the role in a recent interview with the Japanese media Encount.

“I love the chapters of the original manga with Genkai (Yusuke Urameshi's teacher played by Meiko Kaji in it live action),” said Takumi Kitamura.

“No matter how old I get, I intend to play Yusuke, so I would be happy if we could do something when the stars around the world align,” added the star of Yu Yu Hakusho for Netflix. “For now, I hope that this work into which we have poured everything we have reaches the world.”