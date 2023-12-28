GIen PoweII, one of the leading actors in Twisters, clarifies that this new film will not be a sequel or a reboot of the original 1996 film.

Next summer, Twisters, a new movie directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari. History of my family) based on the popular film that starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton in 1996.

Con Daisy Edgar-Jones (Fresh, Heaven's Command, Wild Girl) and Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Devotion. A Story of Heroes, Top Gun: Maverick) leading the cast, the film's plot focuses on a pair of storm chasers risking their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather warning system.

Because of the theme, anyone could think that it is a reboot of Twister. However, one of its protagonists clarifies that it will not be like that.

Twisters is neither a reboot nor a sequel to Twister

One of the protagonists of Twisters, Glen Powell, has clarified in an interview for Vogue that the next installment will not be a sequel or a reboot of the original 1996 film, but will show a “completely original story.”

“We're not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It is a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie, so it's not really a sequel. It's simply an independent story at present,” explains the actor, who has also confirmed that filming for him has ended “a couple of nights ago.”

On the other hand, Powell has assured that the theme of Twisters will attract the public, even those who did not see the 90s film at the time.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

“When I was working on Top Gun, (Tom) Cruise mentioned something really interesting: 'If you want to make movies of a certain size, scope and scale, you have to figure out what can connect with everyone around the world in every territory.' And humans against the climate is a very universal idea, how powerless we really are in the face of these cataclysmic forces.“, he comments.

In addition to Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, they make up the cast of Twisters David Corenswet (Superman: Legacy, Lady in the Lake), Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Kiernan Shipka (Bloody Sixteen, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Sasha Lane (Loki, Sabotaje), Anthony Ramos (Ironheart), Maura Tierney (The Iron Claw) y Daryl McCormack (Anniversary).

Twisters opens in movie theaters in Spain on July 19, 2024. What do you think of the development of this new film? Share your opinion in our comments section.