News is coming about one of the most anticipated games of the moment by Nintendo Switch users, as it has been delayed. This is Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Remember that those responsible confirmed that it would be launched on Nintendo Switch April 23, 2024.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Now we have been able to know a new trailer that presents the game in a general way in 6 minutes. You have it below:

Players will lead over 100 different heroes and save the war-torn continent of Allraan in this new interpretation of traditional Japanese role-playing games. They will face enemies in strategic duels and war combats, recruit allies, manage a population and create the ideal team made up of six characters to stand up to the ambitious empire of Galdea. A story dictated by the blow of a sword awaits players in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroescoming to Nintendo Switch on April 23, 2024.

