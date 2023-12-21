Suara.com – Nagita Slavina and Raffi Ahmad are known as the sultan's couple. Not many people know, Nagita Slavina has a close relative named Dony Oskaria.

As public figures, everything related to Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina cannot be separated from the spotlight. Not only the two of them, their family matters were also exposed.

Attached to the nickname Sultan Andara, many say that Nagita Slavina was born into a rich family. This is proven by the business octopus and assets he now has.

However, not many people know, Nagita Slavina is still close to the boss of one of the State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN), Dony Oskaria.

When announcing the management structure of RANS Entertainment, Raffi Ahmad said that Dony Oskaria was Nagita Slavina's uncle.

Dony Oskaria at Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina's house. (Instagram/raffinagita1717)

Dony Oskaria is involved in RANS Entertainment, the current business crown of Raffi Ahmad and his wife.

For complete details, here is Dony Oskaria's profile

Dony Oskaria was born in Tanjung Alam, Tanah Datar, West Sumatra on September 26 1969. Currently, he serves as President Director of PT Aviasi Wisata Indonesia (InJourney), one of Indonesia's state-owned companies.

Dony Oskaria's childhood was far from luxurious, because his parents worked odd jobs. However, Dony Oskaria still prioritizes education.

He studied at the Accounting Department at Andala University, before moving to the International Relations Department at Padjadjaran University.

In 2009, Dony Oskaria continued his postgraduate education in the Philippines. He studied at The Asian Institute of Management and successfully won a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.

Before taking his Master's degree, Dony Oskaria had worked. He worked at Bank Universal's call center at the start of his career.

Dony Oskaria at Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina's house. (Instagram/@raffinagita1717)

Then he moved to Bank Mega, a subsidiary of Chairul Tanjung's CT Corp. Since then, Dony Oskaria has held the position of Managing Director of Bank Mega.

In 2004, Dony Oskaria was appointed Commissioner of PT Garuda Indonesia, a state-owned company that collaborates with CT Corp.

Two years later, this figure of Minangkabau descent became a member of the National Industrial Economic Committee (KEIN). He was elected as Chair of the KEIN National Tourism Working Group.

He has also been CEO of a number of CT Corp companies, Commissioner of Citilink, Deputy President Director of Garuda Indonesia before now serving as President Director of Indonesian Tourism Aviation from 2021 until now.

Dony Oskaria is the Co-Founder of RANS Entertainment. He invested 6.92 percent in the entertainment company.

That is the profile of Dony Oskaria, a relative of Nagita Slavina who is also a BUMN boss.