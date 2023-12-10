In an interview for the Game Informer portal, Eiji Aonuma has been very clear about this possibility, considering the matter settled.

The legend of Zelda saga is one of those that has marked the most era in the history of video games. A trajectory that, for now, has concluded with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and that it has granted him sufficient recognition as to receive a movie of which we know more and more details, such as that the director wants it to be like a Miyazaki one in real action or that there is a famous singer who is looking to achieve the role of Link.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

But speaking precisely about this last title, which has been one of the great games of 2023 becoming nominated for GOTY At The Game Awards gala, there are news to comment on. Your producer, Eiji Aonuma has spoken about the future of the saga in an interview for the Game Informer portal, and has been very clear when asked about a sequel para Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Eiji Aonuma has ruled out a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After Eiji Aonuma also ruled out a possible DLC for the game, arguing that he had already achieved everything he wanted with it, he has now done the same with the probability of a new delivery that continues with the same plot.

The producer has stressed that with Tears of the Kingdom They wanted to continue exploiting the world they created with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It seems that for him there were still possibilities in this universe and with this delivery, which consider a sequel in itselfyou can put the full stop.

In fact, Eiji Aonuma himself has literally gone so far as to say that a new installment of this style “would be a sequel to a sequel, which gets a little wild when you think about it!”. Furthermore, apparently to close all the doors and leave nothing open to interpretation, he has ruled that He doesn’t think they’ll make a direct sequel to a world like the one they’ve created..

These statements They leave us without a clear clue of what to expect of the next installments of this saga, because also both Eiji and Hidemaro Fujibayashivideo game director and creator, have ruled out implementing Ultrahand in the future.

