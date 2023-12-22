Take advantage of the offer today at Miravia for one of the best mobiles in gamma media that you can get today. With 5G compatibility, great autonomy, designed to play mobile video games and with high quality cameras, what more can we ask for for such a low price?

In general terms, with the POCO X5 Pro 5G You have a very reliable mobile phone in all its sections, with quite complete specifications for its price, even when this is the recommended one. However, today you have a great offer available on Miravia for one of the best mid-range phones on the market, an especially interesting offer for new users of purple e-commerce (or at least for new accounts).

Design that leaves no one indifferent and great hardware

The POCO brand is one of those that best designs has on Xiaomi mobile phones. They can sometimes be a little risqué, but generally they are quite pleasing to the eye. Of course, it's not just a pretty phone that we depend on so much today, so it also has to have off-road specifications.

When we talk about the POCO X5 Pro 5G, we talk about a mobile that has a 6.67 inch AMOLED screen. In it we can see an FHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels). It also has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, which is very useful for saving battery when you don't need that much screen refresh rate and so you can play mobile video games at up to 120 frames per second. It can give a brightness of up to 500 cd/m², so that the sun does not affect you as much outdoors.

In order to operate with 5G, it has a compatible processor that is quite powerful by current standards. Specifically, it has incorporated the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G manufactured in 6 nm process. The model on offer at Miravia is the one with the best features, with a combination of 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM accompanied by 256 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage space.

Triple camera and great autonomy

As for mobile photography, this Xiaomi model has a triple camera. The 108 MP main camera It is a success, allowing for high-quality photographs, accompanied by an 8 MP wide angle and a 2 MP macro. If you are one of those who like it a lot and spend the day taking selfies, you will be happy to know that it is also a great 16 MP quality.

With the combination of a mobile phone designed to be used with 5G networks, this also means that it has better energy efficiency, in addition to achieving better download speeds when connected with mobile data. That is why its 5,000 mAh battery lasts many hours. Also has 67W fast charging to quickly get your phone back to full energy capacity.

Smartphone POCO X5 Pro 5G 8+256

Thanks to the Christmas offers at Miravia, today you can get the POCO X5 Pro 5G at a price more typical of Black Friday. If you want to give yourself a new mobile phone (or surprise a loved one with an upgrade to theirs), follow our purchase links and you will see that you have them starting at 271.56. If you add to this the 15 euros discount on the app for the first purchase, the final price is 256.56 euros.