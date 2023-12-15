Yamaha presented the new one MT-09 SP 2024. Built on the technical basis of its “standard” MT-09 sister, it stands out for its richer standard equipment, more aggressive graphics and “premium” finishes.

Like on its sister the engine the highly appreciated 890 cc crossplane inline three-cylinder remains credited with 121 HP. For 2024, the MT-09 features new Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) modes: Sport, Street and Rain, with the opportunity to fine-tune two more “Custom” settings. The MT-09 SP features the addition of four Track modes to the YRC settings. Individual Track modes allow for more sophisticated and specific settings, including the ability to choose between two Engine Brake Management (EBM) functions and the ability to change the level of Brake Control (BC). Furthermore, There is the possibility of removing the ABS at the rear. Each mode can be changed and set directly in the instrument panel menu or using the MyRide app.

The new 5″ color TFT display here features the tema “Track SP”, which offers information such as the lap timer and other details focused on track driving. For all the technical characteristics, however, we refer you to our presentation article. Now let's move on to the price, which you can find on the following page.