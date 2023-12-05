Compared to the past the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (here is our test) has been profoundly revised in all aspects. The engine is a totally new project and had the aim of bringing the bike to a higher level in terms of technology and performance compared to the Himalayan 411. Developed by Royal Enfield technicians, it is a unit that remains single-cylinder but gains 41 cc, 16 HP and liquid cooling, used for the first time by Royal Enfield on one of its motorcycles. At a glance you can then notice the aesthetics, where the bike now shows off softer and more streamlined shapes. The tank has increased in capacity, reaching a capacity of 20 liters and showing a more streamlined shape that connects with the rider’s seat. That is also among the main interventions relating to the driving position, adapted for more touring use and made less “sunken” than the previous one thanks to the longer and more spacious saddle. The portion dedicated to the passenger has also been enlarged, to improve comfort and habitability. But for all the technical details we refer you to our presentation article, now let’s move on to the price.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is available in three versions:

In the basic version, available only in the “Kaza Brown” color, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is on sale at price of 6,150 euros cimi.e. just 500 euros more than the previous version, for a totally different motorbike.