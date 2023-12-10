New KTM 990 Duke 2024: parallel twin-cylinder engine, trellis frame, new swingarm, revised ergonomics, superstructure design with taut and modern lines. Powering the new 990 Duke we therefore find the LC8c parallel twin-cylinder engine, which derives from the one used on its sister 890 Duke R: the displacement has been increased to 947 cc and new pistons, new connecting rods and a new crankshaft have been adopted. This is how we arrive at 123 CV and 103 Nm, with a total weight of 179 kg. But for all the details of this new model we refer you to our presentation article, now let’s move on to the price.

The new KTM 990 Duke 2024 will be in dealerships in the first months of 2024, in two colors:

The motorbike will be for sale at a price of 15,480 euros cim For the first 1,500 km the bike will have the “Demo” function, with all the electronic packages available.

We remind you that the price in this article is to be considered with the “turnkey” formula, including “put on the road”, which Motociclismo quantifies as 250 euros.