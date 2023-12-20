What is a true icon of the supersport category is back on (our) market, the Honda CBR600RR. On sale during the first months of 2024, the new version of the good, old CBR has a chassis similar to that of the 2016 model, the last one marketed in Europe. From there come the aluminum double-spar frame, the double-sided swingarm (also in aluminium), the brakes (double 310 mm front disc with radially mounted Tokico calipers), the fully adjustable suspension (Showa BPF fork with 41 mm stanchions). mm, “mono” Showa with linkage) and the electronically controlled steering damper. It presents great new features to all the other entries.

Il four in line of 599 cc with double camshaft distribution, the intake and exhaust ducts, the throttle bodies (now ride by wire, 44 mm in diameter) and the valve opening/closing timing have been revised. It is equipped with an anti-slipper clutch and a two-way electronic gearbox and delivers 121 HP and 63 Nm with Euro 5+ approval (the motorbike weighs 193 kg with a full tank of petrol). The fairing has been completely revised based on resistance to progress (according to Honda the CBR is the road super sports car with the best penetration coefficient) and cooling efficiency. It integrates two aerodynamic appendages on the sides of the fairing which produce load on the front end. The technological equipment has made a big step forward. The (new) lights are full LED, there is an inertial platform and throttle response, traction control, anti-wheelie, engine braking intensity and ABS are managed via a color TFT display.

