MOTORTypeParallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, with 270° crank mechanism, Unicam distribution with 4 valves per cylinder, Euro5+Displacement1,084 ccBore x Stroke92 x 81.5 mmRep. of compr.10.5 : 1Max power102 HP (75 kW) @ 7,500 rpmMax torque112 Nm @ 5,500 rpmNoise level

MT: Lurban 76,5 dB, Lwot 82,5 dB

DCT: Lurban 76,8 dB, Lwot 82,3 dB

Oil capacity 4.8 L total (5.2 L total, DCT version)DIETCarburazioneIniezione elettronica Honda PGM-FITank capacity24,8 LEmissioni CO2114 g/kmConsumi20,5 km/L (4,9 L/100 km)ELECTRICAL SYSTEMElectric StartingBattery Capacity12V-6Ah Li-ion Battery (20hr)TRANSMISSIONClutch type Multi-disc in oil bath, assisted with anti-slipper (double multi-disc in oil bath with G function for off-road on DCT version) Gearbox 6-speed manual always engaged, (6-speed sequential double clutch on DCT version) Transmission finalA chain sealed with O-ringCHASSISTypeSemi-double steel cradle with bolted aluminum seat support frameCYCLINGDimensions

(L x W x H)2,305 x 960 x 1,475 mm Wheelbase1,550 mm Headstock rake27.5° (27° 30') Trail106 mmSaddle height

855 / 835 mm

(optional: bassa 815 / 795 mm)

Ground clearance 220 mm Weight with full tank of petrol (24.8 L) 243 kg (253 kg DCT version) Weight without petrol 224 kg (234 kg DCT version)SUSPENSIONSTypeShowa EERATM (Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment) electronically controlled system integrated with the Riding ModesFrontShowa advanced upside-down cartridge fork with 45 mm stanchions, electronically adjustable, 210 mm travel.RearCRF450R-derived aluminum swingarm, Pro-Link linkage, shock absorber electronically adjustable, preload electronically adjustable even when moving, wheel travel 200 mm.

WHEELS

Front 19” M/C x 2.50 with tangential spokes with tubeless aluminum rimsRear 18” M/C x 4.00 with tangential spokes with tubeless aluminum rims

TIRES

Type

Bridgestone Battlax A41

Alternative “M+S” tires reported on the registration document

Anteriore110/80-R19 M/C 59V (Tubeless)Posteriore150/70-R18 M/C 70H (Tubeless)BRAKESType

With 2-channel ABS on IMU inertial platform

Selectable ABS mode: ON-road and OFF-road

ABS can be switched off on the rear wheel

Front310mm petal floating discs with aluminum flange, 4-piston radial calipers with sintered metal padsRear256mm petal disc with 1-piston caliper, sintered metal padsParking brake1-piston caliper, with handlebar control, on 4 levels (DCT version only)ON BOARD ELECTRONICSDashboard 6.5″ multifunction 'touch' TFT screen + additional LCD screen Anti-theft system Immobilizer Front lights Full-LED with DRL and progressive cornering lights based on the lean angle Rear lights Full-LED Direction indicators Full-LED with auto-off function and emergency flashing in case of sudden braking Throttle control TBW (Throttle by Wire) with Cruise Control Features Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB connection, 6-axis IMU inertial platform, HSTC traction control 7 levels + zero, wheelie control at 3 levels + zero, 4 preset Riding Modes + 2 fully customizable