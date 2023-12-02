An evolution of the 650MT crossover which still remains on the price list, the CFMOTO 700MT grows in cubic capacity and inherits numerous components such as the frame and swingarm from its progenitor. The aesthetics are renewed, now more mature and refined, while the engine is the 693cc parallel twin that equips the CFMOTO CL-X family.

As for the crossover, the values ​​declared by the company are 67 HP and 60 Nm of torque at 7250 rpm. To manage the engine we find two driving modes; Eco and Sport, while it is not yet clear whether it will have traction control. The suspension compartment sees a 43 mm upside-down fork and a rear monoshock at work, with travel of 140 and 45 mm respectively. The braking system uses a double 300mm front disc with J.Juan calipers double piston and a single 240mm rear disc. The rims are 17″ multi-spoke in aluminum alloy and are fitted with 120/70, 160/60 tires with a road profile.

For all the technical characteristics, however, we refer you to our presentation article, now let’s move on to the price, which you can find on the following page.