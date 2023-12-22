The engine, a single-cylinder, single-cam four-stroke called eSP+, of the SH350i offers a peak power of 29,4 CV a 7.500 giri/min. and 29.4 lb-ft of torque at 5,250 rpm. The frame was designed with the aim of minimal weight, while the style offers an elegant and sporty line. A USB Type-C socket in the underseat compartment makes it possible to charge any device and the dashboard is completely digital with an LCD display.

For the 2024 The SH350i is available in the following colors, all with black wheels, fork and muffler:

BlackMat Ruthenium Silver MetallicMat Pearl Cool White, (new)Zefiro Blue Metallic, (new)Mat Techno Silver Metallic (Sporty), (new)Mat Coal Black Metallic (Sporty), (new)