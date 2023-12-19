We didn't like this rumor related to Nintendo too much. In this case we are talking about news focused on the price of the games of the successor to Nintendo Switch. Would it be higher? We recently received details about the date and more technical details of this console and an alleged clue in the last Nintendo Direct, and now we continue to receive news about the rumor of the successor to Nintendo Switch.

In this case, it focused on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 and revealed alleged details about storage space and more. Then we knew that this Switch 2 would already have a release date according to the latest rumors and now more details are available.

After learning clues about its potency, it seems that the Zippo leaker has spoken out about it, causing a stir. In a new post on his blog, he states the following about the price of games:

Nintendo's next-generation games will cost $10 more than the last generation, or about $70. Although this is annoying, he understands that production costs will increase. An official announcement is expected soon, but pricing will not be revealed until pre-orders open. Although this is worrying, he is confident that the games will maintain their quality on Nintendo Switch 2.

Zippo promises more information soon, so we'll stay tuned.

