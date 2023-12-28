loading…

Jordanian King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi rejected the expulsion of Palestinians. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan said in a statement that they oppose any attempts to end the Palestinian struggle or displace Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank both externally and internally within their territories.

“Both leaders affirmed their complete rejection of all attempts to end the Palestinian struggle or displace Palestinians outside their land or displace them internally, stressing that the only solution that the international community must push towards implementation is an immediate ceasefire and Israel's entry into in the Palestinian territory. “humanitarian aid has begun to take effect,” read a statement from the Egyptian Presidency, reported by CNN.

The leaders met at Al-Ittihadiya Palace on Wednesday (27/12/2023) to discuss the situation in Gaza. They also called for an urgent ceasefire to allow in urgently needed humanitarian aid.

They also called for a “just and comprehensive solution” to the conflict, which they said should include the creation of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The meeting came just days after Egypt floated a new peace plan, which was rejected by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

In November, Egypt and Qatar played a key role in reaching a temporary ceasefire agreement that led to the release of Israeli hostages previously held by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

