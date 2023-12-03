Last week COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber attended an online event organized by the SHE Changes Climate organisation. During this event he said that he believes the idea that abandoning fossil fuels is the only solution to keeping the increase in global temperatures within 1.5 degrees, as foreseen by the Paris climate agreement, has no scientific basis . Al Jaber said:

There is no science, or scenario, that says phasing out fossil fuels will keep temperature increases to within 1.5 degrees.

The conversation was revealed in a Guardian article published on Sunday. In addition to presiding over COP28, the UN climate change conference being held in Dubai, Al Jaber is also the CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the Emirati state oil company, one of the most major companies in the world in the sector. For this reason, his appointment as president of COP28 was highly contested.

In the conversation reported by the Guardian, Al Jaber was responding to a question from Mary Robinson, president of the NGO Elders and former United Nations special envoy for climate change. Robinson was pressing Al Jaber to take a stand on abandoning fossil fuels as president of COP28 which began in a few days. Al Jaber defined the tone of the conversation as “alarmistic” and added that the gradual abandonment (phase out) of fossil fuels would not allow sustainable development “unless we want to take the world back to the Stone Age”. He then accused Robinson and those who think like her of “pointing the finger” at entire sectors and thus fueling unnecessary polarization and division.

Scientists interviewed by the Guardian, such as David King, president of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group of scientists, defined Al Jaber’s words as “incredibly worrying” and “bordering on climate denialism”, as well as in contrast with the official position of the United Nations. Al Jaber’s words have fueled new doubts not only about his appointment as president of the conference, but also about the very choice to organize COP28 in the United Arab Emirates, the seventh country in the world for oil production and the seventh for greenhouse gas emissions per capita.

