In recent years we have seen a multitude of advances when it comes to air transport, and we are not talking about passenger planes, but about the long-dreamed-of promise of flying cars, although this time focused on the issue of taxis.

It seems that 2024 or 2025 could be the year that kicks off the flying taxi business, a way of traveling above traffic that, however, would only be available to a small group of people.

And one of the first companies that could put the flying taxis It is Volocopter that plans to begin its service in Paris on the occasion of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

To do this, the company is designing multiple routes, specifically, between the Paris airports and between Versailles.

Since Volocopter gained approval, they have successfully flown this type of vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles in places such as New York, Osaka and Florida.

With this they have shown that flying taxis can operate without many difficulties in the main metropolitan areas and international airports.

Its general implementation will not be easy

However, there are a number of major obstacles to making flying taxis a reality.

One of them is the costsince flying over traffic with this new technology would be really expensive and only within the reach of very few.

And the other problem it's securitygiven that, for example, the extreme weight of eVTOL batteries can end up complicating the flight.

Be that as it may, it seems that we are in the final stretch so that we can finally see flying taxis fly through our skies, although for now in very specific areas and at prohibitive prices.