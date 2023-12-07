The Last of Us: Part II is looking for a new opportunity after the original launch was overshadowed by leaks and controversies. The Naughty Dog title will return in 2024 with a remastered version that includes very attractive extras and if you want to secure your physical copy, it is time to do so. Related video: The Last of Us: the beast that almost devoured Naughty Dog You can now reserve your copy of The Last of Us: Part II Remastered on Amazon Mexico Amazon Mexico began the pre-sale of The Last of Us Part II Remastered, a game that will go on sale on January 19 for PlayStation 5. The first good news is that it does not cost $70 USD, the current price standard for AAA productions and soon for most video games. That said, you should know that The Last of Us Part II Remastered has a pre-sale price of $1099 MXN and since it is the launch for our market, it comes with Latin Spanish dubbing.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will have visual improvements that will take advantage of the power of the PlayStation 5. It will also include new game modes such as No Return, a roguelike where we can play with several characters from this installment, but everything will be related to the story like this. that there won’t be some crazy idea that comes out of the script.

ARTICLE: Between ports and remasters: Is The Last of Us in decline?

Likewise, it includes a tour of scenarios that did not make it to the final version but that we will be able to experience for the first time. In the same way, they will be related to the story of The Last of Us: Part II so it will be a kind of expansion that will include comments from the developers.

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Unboxing: The Last of Us Part II Collector’s Edition

Related video: The best video games of the first half of 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News