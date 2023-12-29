After knowing that the Nintendo Switch version is the least criticized, we now continue to receive interesting details related to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. This time they focus in your reserves.

Remember that it has already been officially announced a demo for January 11. It is expected to arrive on Switch and today we have a great offer for the title that allows us to reserve it at its all-time low price. Lowest yet!

We have it available on Amazon for only €44.99. You already know that the official price of the game will be 49,99€ and numerous stores now allow you to reserve it.

What is your opinion? You can leave it in the comments and, if you want, also take a look at our complete coverage of this title here. Don't forget that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on January 18, 2024!

