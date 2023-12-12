Mindfulness in times difficult. The difficult times brought on by the pandemic have elevated the importance of mindfulness and stress relief, making practices like yoga even more relevant and sought-after.

Ashis Singh, a Hindu teacher, said that the growth of yoga and meditation practices in Peru is undeniable. “Since I first went to Peru in 2018, I witnessed a remarkable enthusiasm for yoga and meditation in various cities such as Lima, Arequipa, Cusco, Puno, Trujillo and Ica. As we delve into the reasons behind this increase in interest, several factors emerge such as bholistic well-being that “It addresses both physical and mental well-being and resonates with people looking for a comprehensive and balanced lifestyle,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Occupational health: 8 benefits of meditating in the workplace

“My contributions to teaching in hospitals and universities further illustrate the integration of yoga into conventional educational and healthcare settings. The fact that she has seamlessly transitioned to online teaching during the difficult times of COVID-19 demonstrates not only her adaptability, but also the enduring appeal of yoga and meditation, even in virtual spaces,” he commented.

The transition to online teaching not only continues, but expanded the scope of yoga and meditation practices. The accessibility of online classes allows people from diverse backgrounds and locations to participate.

Regarding the people who practice it, Ashish indicated that “yoga is accessible to everyone, regardless of age, health or physical condition. However, it is crucial to practice under the guidance of a knowledgeable teacher or guru. The methods “Teaching methods must be adapted to the needs and abilities of each person.”

Therefore, he recommended that beginners focus on the fundamental postures (asanas), emphasizing proper alignment and gradual progression. For those with specific health issues, yoga therapy can be introduced, addressing their unique requirements, he noted.

Ashisg emphasized that yoga can be practiced by people of all ages, and there is no specific age limit to start a yoga practice. The suitability of this practice for different age groups depends on yoga style, individual health conditions, and personal preferences.

The yoga teacher said the benefits of this discipline, including improved flexibility, strength, stress reduction and mental well-being, make it a versatile practice suitable for people at different stages of life.

But to do this, he recommended that you always consult with a health professional before starting any new exercise routine, especially if there are pre-existing health problems or conditions.