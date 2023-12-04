Already on the back, a triple camera awaits you with a wide angle and a macro sensor. Among other aspects, its battery is not bad either. In itself, it has a maximum capacity of 5,160 mAh with which it promises to get you to the end of the day with just one charge without problems. And when the time comes to charge it, with its speed of 67 W it is capable of reaching 50% in just a quarter of an hour.

In addition to all of the above, this smartphone comes with a WiFi 6 and 5G connection. And it has IP53 protection, so it has extra resistance against dust and water. It has two speakers and comes standard MIUI 14 for POCO based on Android 13.

The best and the worst

When it comes to seeing the pros and cons of this smartphone, you will get a better idea of ​​what this POCO offers you. This model itself already stands out, first of all, for its good value for money. Despite having a good processor and a 2K screen, you can buy this phone for less than €500. And this is something that you can’t always find in a mobile phone with these features.

On the other hand, we have already talked about its powerful Snapdragon processor so you can enjoy a smooth, lag-free performance, in addition to its AMOLED screen with 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution. Ideal for playing games and watching high-quality movies.

Now, like every smartphone, and even more so within the mid-range, it has weak points. Among them, its design. In this case, the truth is that it is simple and does not attract attention like other POCO F series models. Still, it’s not the worst.

Another negative aspect is the MIUI bloatware, too many apps that are not going to be of any use to you. So it is a detail that you should take into account. The good thing is that you will be able to delete most of these applications, although you will have to waste your time doing it.

Finally, although their cameras are good, they could have been better, especially their wide angle and its selfie camerasince they are weaker compared to other models in the same range or from the POCO brand itself.

Price range

Within the mid-range, and from the Xiaomi POCO catalog, this phone looks good value for money. Also, keep in mind that it has different memory configurations, so the price varies. This is the original price based on RAM and internal storage:

POCO F5 Pro with 8 GB of RAM + 256 GB for 579.99 euros. POCO F5 Pro with 12 GB of RAM + 256 GB for 629.99 euros. POCO F5 Pro with 12 GB of RAM + 512 GB for 649.99 euros.

However, the POCO F5 Pro can be found below 500 euros in some stores like Amazon. At launch, this phone exceeds 550 euros, but with temporary offers and discounts you can buy this Xiaomi gaming smartphone cheaper. On Amazon, for example, you have the POCO F5 Pro available with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory for a little less than 500 euros:

Therefore, you have to take a look at the rest of the stores, such as Miravia, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, among others, to find this Xiaomi smartphone at the best price. This way you can save something if you want to release this device with MIUI.

Another clear example is the offer that in Miravia. You can get this POCO mobile for less than €480 with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage:

But it is not the only online store where you can find this Xiaomi mobile device. Here we leave you other offers interesting so you can find it at the best price:

What operators can you get it from?

The best option to buy the POCO F5 Pro is through from the official Xiaomi website or in stores like Amazon, MediaMarkt, etc. It is undoubtedly the simplest and fastest way, in addition to the fact that the operator route is not available for this mid-range smartphone.

Inside the stores Movistar, Yoigo, Orange or Vodafone, you will not find this POCO terminal. On the other hand, you will be able to see other Xiaomi or Redmi smartphones. So it is something that you should take into account when buying this mobile.

Technical data

These are the technical characteristics of the POCO F5 Pro: screen, battery, processor, operating system… All the technical details in full:

Dimensions 162.78 x 75.44 x 8.59 millimeters Basic design Weight 204 grams Not so light Display 6.67-inch AMOLED screen 2K WQHD+ resolution and up to 120 Hz MIUI operating system for POCO With the latest updates Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ processor Gen 1 Very powerful and fluid RAM 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM Good amount of RAM Storage 256 GB or 512 GB Without external memory tray Battery 5,160 mAh 67 W fast charging via cable Main camera 64 megapixels with f/1.79 Very good quality Ultra-angle camera 8 megapixels with f/2.2 aperture View angle 120 degrees Macro sensor 2 megapixels with f/2.4 Very basic Front camera 16 megapixels with f/2.45 Small notch in the center of the screen 5G and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity With WiFi 6 and NFC USB Type C and Dual SIM ports Without headphone jack Security Fingerprint sensor and face unlock On-screen fingerprint reader

ADSLZone review

There is no doubt that there are many mid-range phones that stand out for their features, however, this POCO F5 Pro has all kinds of details that make it one of the most complete phones in this range. And the truth is that there are few smartphones that come close to what this Xiaomi mobile offers, both in terms of specifications and price.

One of the most surprising aspects is the inclusion of a 2K screen for a mobile that can be purchased for less than €500. This feature is common within the high range, but without a doubt, it is a detail that we like, a lot.

On the other hand, being a terminal of this range, we are not used to having inside un chip Snapdragon of this level. But it is a success, especially when Xiaomi wants to have its own mobile phone for games. Hence it has 8 or 12 GB of RAM, in addition to 256 or 512 GB of storage. Of course, the drawback here is that, depending on the game and how long you play, it will heat up more or less quickly.

To all this we must add a good battery with which you can get to the end of the day without problems. And when it’s time to load, you can choose: 67W wired fast charging or 30W wireless charging. In less than 50 minutes, if you charge via cable, you can get this phone to 100%.

We must also talk about its cameras, an aspect, like its design, that are not the best thing about this terminal, but they are features that cannot go beyond due to its price. And even more so when it stands out both in performance and battery.

They are 64 megapixel main camera It is what we like the most, and the least, its selfie sensor. A little below what we expected. The good thing is that this smartphone allows you to record videos in very high quality, up to 8K resolution. But, in general terms, it is difficult to find a mobile phone with these characteristics that costs so little. For this reason, it is a top mobile phone that is worth it if we take a look at the direct competition.

User opinion

Once you have taken our opinion into account, it is the perfect time to move on to user opinion. All those who already have this powerful gaming smartphone in their hands Xiaomi POCO, to which they have already taken out the positive points and its different defects. This way, you will have a more objective idea of ​​what awaits you with this 5G mobile:

For example, this Amazon user, under the name Susi, highlights her smooth operation, its cameras and that it comes with a charger included. Although it also makes it clear that it gets hot at times:

«It runs great, it goes very fast and has a lot of memory. The games run very smoothly, although it is true that sometimes the phone heats up because it uses a lot of RAM. It takes good photos, better than the previous model, the poco f4 and the fingerprint reader is on the screen, which seems more comfortable to me. It weighs a little more than other phones I’ve had, but overall I’m happy with the purchase. It comes with a 67 W charger, with a case and a protector already attached to the mobile screen.”

Another user, also from Amazon, makes it clear good value for money what is a smartphone:

«I bought it on sale for less than €440, it seems like a good device with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, a decent camera although I have not tested it in depth, 67 W fast charging in less than 1 hour you have it charged and a large 5120 mAh battery and good autonomy.”

On the other hand, not all the comments and reviews about this POCO phone are praising the features of this terminal, as is the case with Alejandro Delgado on Amazon:

«I thought it would be a fairly powerful mobile phone, with good connectivity and a higher quality screen. What I have found has been a device with quite questionable connectivity, a processor that overheats a lot and has some performance drop peaks and a screen that is almost nothing different from my previous device, a Redmi note 9. For what What it costs is not worth it. The cameras simply comply and the only thing I would put in their favor would be the battery, which is not bad.”

Similar mobiles

If you have not yet decided and have doubts, there is no better way to choose well than by knowing direct competition from the POCO F5 Pro. And the truth is that most of these phones are also part of the Xiaomi catalog. So these are the characteristics, with their differences and similarities:

Good power and same screen size, although it remains at FHD+ resolution. His Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor It also promises smooth performance, so that’s not bad at all. As for its photographic section, this model repeats the same specifications, although without 8K video recording. Finally, this POCO model can be obtained for less than €400.

Although this mobile is more within the high-end range, the fact that it has the same processor is an important detail. In terms of price, these two models are quite similar, since this smartphone can be obtained for less than €600. It is true that the Xiaomi 12T Pro’s cameras are two steps ahead, but it has the same AMOLED screen size, although no resolution 2K. Therefore, it is another model that is worth taking into account.

One of the latest phones that compete with this Chinese terminal is the Galaxy A54 de Samsung. Another mid-range with a good AMOLED screen, but without 2K resolution and somewhat smaller, but it has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. On the other hand, it also has a triple sensor on the back and its battery is up to par. this LITTLE. Although, it is true that its fast charging is one level below. It comes with One UI based on Android, but in terms of price, this mobile wins. And all because you can buy it for less than €350.

Frequent questions

We answer the most common questions that users have about this POCO F5 Pro smartphone. This way, you can answer your questions about this mid-range Xiaomi phone:

Is your screen resistant?

Both the screen with its front camera and the front part have 5th generation Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Does it have a slot for a microSD?

No, this POCO smartphone does not have a specific slot to insert an external memory card.

Is it compatible with the 5G mobile network?

Yes, this Xiaomi terminal is compatible with 5G mobile networks.

What is included in the box?

Inside the box, in addition to the POCO smartphone, you will find the USB Type-C adapter and cable for charging, SIM extractor, protective case, quick start guide, warranty card and safety information.

Valuation