The public has been outraged after watching Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom until the end, because that scene after the credits is very far from what they expected as the culmination of the DCEU.

James Wan's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has landed in theaters this week as the film that ends the DC Extended Universe To give way to the next stage, the DC Universe which will begin in 2025 with Superman: Legacy of James Gunn.

The film also marks Jason Momoa's farewell to this character who has accompanied him in recent years, in other productions of DC to which he had the opportunity to return as Aquaman.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has closed, as usually happens in superhero movies, with a post-credits scene, but the latest Aquaman film James Wan It has been especially disappointing in its outcome for a large part of the public. Warning: there will be spoilers from here on..

Sometimes, post-credits scenes in movies Marvel or DC serve to give rise to new stories of unannounced productions, but in the case of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom it limits itself to being a joke that doesn't end up being funny.

Why do people hate the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom post-credits scene?

To the character of Orminterpreted by Patrick Wilsonhis brother recommends that he enjoy a hamburger during the course of the film, and after credits We meet him again, eating a hamburger between the buns of which he ends up putting a cockroach to make it more appetizing.

Unsurprisingly, the public's biggest complaint centers on how anticlimactic this moment iswhich could have been used to rescue some characters from The Justice Leagueor any other epic situation instead of just being a silly joke.

The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom fandom expected much more from the new Aquaman movie Jason Momoaand put Orm eating a spoon a in the credits is the worst thing they could have done.

Launch:

December 13, 2022

