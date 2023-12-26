Rockstar Games

Disappointment. That is the word that defines the state of the players when discovering the potential duration of GTA VI, sixth installment of the famous Rockstar saga.

They have reported on the possible duration of GTA VI and it is disappointing. It has been reported that Grand Theft Auto VI, expected in 2025, could have a shorter duration than GTA V. At least, according to a report published by popular YouTuber Legacy Killa HD. This YouTuber assures that the game will last between 35 and 40 hours. A figure less than that of GTA VI and Red Dead Redemption 2, whose main campaign revolved around approximately 50 hours. And that's just the campaign, more or less.

Although this information is based on predictions and not confirmed data, the YouTuber maintains that the GTA VI duration It will be shorter than Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V, whose minimum duration was 50 hours for the main campaign and up to 180 hours for complete games in the case of the western video game that captivated an entire generation with the story of Arthur Morgan . This prediction has generated many doubts among fans. And also quite a disappointment.

These time forecasts have not been confirmed by Rockstar

The lack of comment from Rockstar Games in response to these rumors and speculation leaves uncertainty surrounding the duration of GTA VI from a realistic point of view. While these predictions offer some perspective, nothing has been officially confirmed by the developers. Therefore, we must calm the waters.

The report highlights the comparison between the duration of GTA VI and the notable difference between the duration of Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V. However, this information is based on assumptions and there is no official comment from the company yet. Any future statements from Rockstar Games could provide more clarity on the actual length of the long-awaited industry-changing Grand Theft Auto VI.

Fuente: Comic Book

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.