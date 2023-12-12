Personalized license plates in Belgium are still gaining in popularity.

2014. That was the year that the Belgian government introduced personalized license plates in the country. A gimmick, you might think. And yes, of the more than six million cars in Belgium, the numbers with a personal license plate are not very large. Still, it is a success for the government, which makes a nice bit of money from it.

Figures from Independer.be show that almost 46,000 cars drive in Belgium with a personalized license plate, HLN reports. The greatest chance of encountering a car with a unique license plate is in Knokke. Now it’s time to see and be seen in this Belgian seaside resort, especially in the summer. Then of course you can’t show up as a Belgian with a big car without a unique license plate. If you are in Wallonia, the town of Lasne in Walloon Brabant is the place to be when it comes to license plates with a personal touch.

A passenger car, a motorcycle, a trailer or a vintage car that is 25 years or older. Since 2014, it has been possible to drive with a personalized license plate in Belgium for all kinds of vehicle categories. Such a plate costs about 1,000 euros and it is also tax deductible for companies.

46,000 personalized license plates on more than six million cars in Belgium does not sound like a lot. So you cannot speak of a mega success. There are clearly a large number of motorists in Belgium who don’t care. You can of course do a lot of other things with 1,000 euros. Especially if you are not interested in cars, such a personal license plate will probably do nothing for you.

On the other hand, these numbers are also nice. Being Belgian, you still stand out with such a record. Belgians are allowed to come up with combinations of up to eight characters, but there is also a blacklist of prohibited combinations. She is no stranger to humor: a license plate like KUT-WIJF is absolutely no problem, according to our Belgian friends from the government.

Photo: 911 Dakar with unique license plate via @woutersleyffers

This article The popularity of personalized license plates in Belgium first appeared on Ruetir.