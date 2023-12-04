During an official ceremony, two video messages were broadcast from Pope Francis and Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb to the delegations participating in the Conference of the Parties (COP28). The two religious icons shared their messages of hope and urgency to advance climate action.

The two sides signed the Interfaith Statement on Climate Action of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which aims to harness the collective influence of interfaith representatives to inspire humanity to advance environmental justice; Recognizing that the vast majority of the world’s population belongs to religions.

The statement, which was based on the ideals of justice, avoiding any harmful impact, and promoting harmony with all living beings, is a strong call for climate action addressed to heads of state and government, civil society and business leaders, and urges rapid responses, including accelerating energy transitions, protecting Mother Earth, and adopting global climate change patterns. Circular living in keeping with nature and the rapid adoption of clean energy.

A group of senior religious leaders from around the world participated in drafting this joint statement prior to the holding of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), during the World Religious Leaders Summit held in Abu Dhabi last November, which was organized by the Muslim Council of Elders in cooperation with the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP28). The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations Environment Programme.

In his speech via video technology, Pope Francis said: “Our world today needs alliances that do not oppose or antagonize anyone, so that we, representatives of religions, can affirm the possibility of change and offer respectful and sustainable ways of life. We must also sincerely appeal to those responsible for the nations to preserve our common home.” .

Sheikh of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb, said: “The exceptional initiative presented by the Muslim Council of Elders to invite symbols of different religions to sign the Abu Dhabi Interfaith Statement for Climate, as well as to establish an interfaith pavilion for the first time within the Conference of the Parties (COP28), in order to make the The voice of religious leaders in confronting challenges, especially the challenge of climate change, is a valuable opportunity to strengthen efforts to protect our common environment and save it from destruction that is almost certain to be certain, after its harbingers have appeared and continued year after year.”

For his part, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the United Arab Emirates, said, “As we welcome you to the Interfaith Pavilion, which was established at the initiative of the Muslim Council of Elders, in cooperation with the United Nations Environment Program and the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, we affirm that the UAE Under the wise leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, it is a country that embraces peace as a means and a goal, and takes tolerance, reconciliation, and human brotherhood as an approach and method. It is a country that plays a pivotal role in the progress of the world, and works with all diligence and commitment to protect the environment and achieve sustainable development. It is a country that is very keen on cooperation and joint work with everyone, with complete conviction that the progress and stability of the world is dependent on the existence of this cooperation and joint work, and the achievement of permanent effectiveness in it.”

For his part, Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology in the Emirates, President-designate of the Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, said that climate change does not care much about our policies, our borders, or our religious differences, but our success depends on our ability to join together as a global community to solve the problem of climate change, and societies have “International religious faiths play an important role in instilling awareness of the shared social responsibility of all people around the world towards protecting the environment. Religious communities have come together in a truly historic moment characterized by hope, peace and optimism, all united around a common commitment to protecting our planet.”

The Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, Muhammad Abdel Salam, stated: “The interfaith pavilion, the first of its kind at the COP28 Conference of the Parties, represents an arena for peace and cooperation among all, and is a platform for integrating the wisdom of the religions in the COP28 Conference of the Parties,” noting that the signature of the leaders and symbols of religions Beliefs on the Call of Conscience, Abu Dhabi’s interfaith statement for COP28, sends a strong message to policymakers about the importance of mobilizing faith communities to raise awareness about the climate crisis.

The Secretary-General added: “The keenness of His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb, despite their health conditions, to sign the Call of Conscience, Abu Dhabi’s interfaith appeal to the COP28 Conference of the Parties, and to participate with a recorded message in this important event to confirm their determination to complete their joint journey to strengthen human brotherhood and to stand together.” “One hand in confronting the challenges facing humanity, foremost among which is the issue of climate change.”

Religious leaders and spiritual leaders from around the world, representing Sunni Muslims, Shia Muslims, Anglicans, Baha’is, Bohras, Buddhists, Coptic Orthodox, Eastern Orthodox, Evangelicals, Hindus, Jains, Jews, Mahikari, Mandaeans, Protestants, Roman Catholics, and Sikhs, signed the statement. .

In the statement, the religious leaders also committed to supporting the interfaith pavilion at the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which is being held with the participation of more than 300 senior religious leaders and high-level public figures during more than 70 sessions. The pavilion aims to enhance cooperation and meaningful participation between religions, and stimulate effective climate action. Ambitious, the pavilion will host a number of panel discussions and sessions to promote cooperation in the field of climate justice between religious and indigenous representatives, scientists, youth and political leaders.