The survey: the war pushes Israel towards a general-premier

The tunnel into which Israel sank on October 7 has only one way out: one that strengthens security policies. He brings it back 'the Republic' based on the latest surveys: numbers that highlight two very clear trends.

The devastating Prime Minister Netanyahu's loss of consensusheld responsible for the security breaches that allowed Hamas men to penetrate the south of the country and operate undisturbed for hours before the army managed to stop them.

And the disappeared from the political landscape of the left of the founding fathers of the country, that Labor has already been in a very serious crisis for years – in the last elections it obtained only four seats which a few days ago also lost its leader Merav Michaeli, who resigned given the impossibility of operating in the post-October 7 scenario.

The situation was confirmed by research commissioned by Channel 12 TV channel to the Migdam group: if Israel went to the polls today a win clearly (37 seats compared to the current 12 and out of a majority in the Knesset of 61) the National Unity party Of Benny Gantz e Gadi Eisenkotthe two former chiefs of staff who long led the opposition and joined the national emergency government after the massacres.

A few days ago Eisenkot lost his son and a grandson in Gaza: a sacrifice that only increased public respect for him. In second place, very far away, is Netanyahu's Likud: 18 seats compared to 32 today.

Solo third15 seats compared to the current 24, the centre-left the Yesh Atid led by Yair Lapidthe other opposition leader, the one who in the aftermath of October 7th chose to separate his path from that of Gantz, refusing to sit in a cabinet in which the ministers of the religious ultra-right (also in sharp decline ) who had brought Netanyahu to government would have retained their positions: a bet that at the moment does not appear to have been successful.

The rest of the historic left would fare even worse than Lapid: zero seats for Labour, the culmination of a crisis that has only worsened for years.

The reading of the numbers in the Israeli media is unambiguous: if the majority of the electorate is not willing to forgive Netanyahu, even less is it willing to give credence to those who have for years called for the need for a constructive dialogue with the Palestinians. The mood of public opinion, including most of her progressive soul, is clear: after 7 October any prospect of dialogue is distantit is necessary to stop Hamas once and for all.

It is no coincidence that, despite the high number of deaths among the Israeli military and the international pressurethe requests of cease-fire are always linked to the hostage crisis and not to the request for an option other than the military one.

And it is no coincidence that the words of Naftali Bennett, former prime minister, man of the right, hawk on the Palestinian issue, who is preparing to return to the scene, also go in this direction: yesterday he asked the government “not to allow the return of the population in Northern Gaza until all the hostages are released.”

