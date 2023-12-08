Cybercrime is the order of the day. And the more prepared we are to face it, the better for everyone. The reason is clear: given the constant barrage of scam attempts in which we find ourselves immersed, having the maximum amount of information and warning our friends and family is the best thing we can do. And if it has to do with WhatsApp, even more so.

The regional police of Catalonia, known as Mossos d’Esquadra, have recently warned of a new scam that they have detected in recent years. In this case, as has been common in recent months, WhatsApp is the channel chosen by cybercriminals to commit their misdeeds. They rely on the misinformation and ignorance that application users usually have to try to steal their personal data and, depending on the criminal gang, also their bank details.

As with the rest of the scam attempts that usually occur on a daily basis, it is advisable to be alert about any movement that is suspicious. Such as messages from strangers that have some grammatical error, messages that impersonate certain institutions or when we receive verification codes that we have not requested, as has happened in this case. We tell you all the details below and, above all, don’t click if you receive the same or similar message!

No, your WhatsApp has not been hacked

At first, the call is scary. It arrives from an unknown number that, in some cases, even has a foreign prefix. When we pick up the call, the person on the other end informs us that our WhatsApp number has been hacked and that, to regain control over it, it is necessary to take a series of steps to allow the application will identify us as its legitimate owner.

Next, they will ask us for a verification code that will be sent to us via SMS. According to cybercriminals, this is a step that is necessary to prove our identity. However, the reality is that if we proceed to give this code, we will automatically stop having access to our WhatsApp account.

The modus operandi is as follows: cybercriminals try to log in with our phone number in the application. When they reach the step in which WhatsApp sends the verification code to prove that that phone number is with us, that is when they call us and show us the speech that we have previously mentioned, as alerted by the Police.

If we find ourselves faced with this situation, the first thing we have to do is not send the requested information. And, immediately afterwards, proceed to block the contact and report it to the Police so that it can be traced and prevent the gang from continuing to operate with impunity.

Avoid scams

As we have previously mentioned, cyber scams are the order of the day. We are continually exposed to receiving messages or calls such as those described in this article, so it is important to take extreme precautions against any sign that could alert us. In case of doubt, it is always advisable to contact the sender in question to verify the veracity of any action requested of us: whether it is the presentation of a new service, the request for our bank details for a new promotion or any other request like the one in this article.

In addition to this, it is recommended do not pick up calls from phone numbers that are not known or that have foreign prefixes if we are not expecting any call that could justify this contact.