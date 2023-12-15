In an unprecedented move, British police have dealt a significant blow to IPTV piracy. This Tuesday, after a meticulous operation, they have managed to collect crucial information from thousands of users linked to networks Illegal IPTV.

The action was carried out by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU). This entity, specialized in organized crimes and antiterrorism, focused on dismantling an IPTV network that operated outside the law with piracy.

The case, reported by TorrentFreak, highlights the growing concern over illegal IPTV operations. The police, after obtaining lists of subscribers, do not rule out future legal actions against the users of these services.

This is data from thousands of users who used this hacking system. Now they could face legal cases.

In the operation, search warrants were executed simultaneously in five cities. Two men, aged 33 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of fraud, money laundering and intellectual property crimes.

This network offered subscription packages to Sky TV channels illegally. Sold through a Telegram channel, these packages reached thousands of users, generating income of more than 900,000 euros.

In addition to the arrests, police seized around €20,000 in cash, unspecified digital devices and a number of customized streaming devices. The seized devices are believed to include modified versions of Amazon Firesticks.

The fight against IPTV piracy is global

These actions reflect a growing international effort to combat IPTV piracy, as seen in global operations and significant sentences in Spain, Brazil or Italy.

Specifically, the case of Piracy Shield in Italy will allow illegal streams to be blocked in just 30 minutes and could radically change the sports streaming landscape and spread to other regions.

So, the British operation is not an isolated case, but part of a global trend. The fight against pirate IPTV in Europe has seen ups and downs, with closed illegal services reappearing, defying the efforts of authorities.

However, with this significant advance, the British police have not only dismantled an illegal IPTV network, they have also sent a clear message to consumers of these services: Not only is piracy illegal, but it also carries legal risks for those who use it.