In a police operation, Law enforcement agencies in Italy have dealt a serious blow to the world of digital piracy. A vast network of IPTV ilegalconsidered one of the most important in Europe, has been dismantled after a series of coordinated raids in several Italian cities.

The main objective of this operation was a network specialized in the sale of IPTV lists, which provided illegal access to content from platforms such as Sky, Mediaset, Amazon Prime and Netflix.

According to investigations, collected by TorrentFreak, the monthly profits obtained from this illicit activity amounted to several million euros per month. The scope of the operation was notable, with simultaneous police actions in cities such as Catania, Messina and Naples.

A total of 21 suspects They were part of this criminal organization of pirated IPTV lists, facing accusations of transnational criminal association and computer fraud. Authorities used sophisticated strategies, including tracking fake identities and using encrypted messaging apps.

The operation has not only stood out for its magnitude, but also for its effectiveness. The police officers, following the orders of the Anti-Mafia Directorate of the Catania Prosecutor's Office, managed to dismantle a complex and hierarchical system.

Each member of the network played a specific and well-defined role. From promoters of pirated IPTV lists to distributors, both in Italy and abroad.

Italy and Europe protect themselves against IPTV piracy

The fact takes on greater significance when related to the recent activation of Piracy Shield in the country, an innovative tool developed by Serie A and the Italian Communications Regulatory Authority (AgCom), which aims to block illegal streams in just 30 minutes. .

From January 2024, AgCom will have even more authority to request the removal of illegal content on video platforms, increasing pressure on illegal IPTV providers

.

In a similar vein, British police conducted a successful operation against an IPTV piracy network, underscoring the transnational nature of the problem. This operation, which resulted in the arrest of individuals and the seizure of user data, shows the seriousness with which IPTV piracy is being tackled in Europe.

In this sense, in Spain, the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid has already issued a ruling that imposed a fine of 15,000 euros for pirating sports content, a clear message about the seriousness with which these infractions are taken.

Once again, a successful operation against IPTV piracy, this time in Italy. And although the work of the authorities has been significant, the battle is far from over.