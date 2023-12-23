At least interesting news. These are indeed news related to Pokémon and its official Collectible Card Game.

In this case, it seems that it has been announced the next Pokémon TCG set in Japan. These are the details that have been offered:

This set comes in two parts: Wild Force and Cyber ​​Judge. It continues to focus on Pokémon Paradox. It will be released in Japan on January 26, 2024. Includes the return of ACE SPEC cards. Wild Force focuses on Ripplewater, Electrofury, and Flamariete. Cyber ​​Judge focuses on Ferroverdor, Ferrotesta and Ferromole. You have some more images of the cards included here:

What do you think?

