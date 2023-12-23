This Pokémon is the only one that has the Electric / Normal combination.

Heliolisk is one of the few electric Pokémon introduced in the sixth generation

Pokémon is a franchise that throughout all these years has been adding new creatures to the Pokédex, giving rise to the fact that we currently have 1025 Pokémon availablethe last of them being one that we will know next year when the epilogue of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is launched in Noroteo to which DLC players will have exclusive access and that has been announced by surprise without anyone expecting it.

However, beyond this, it must be said that one of the great benefits of the ninth generation comes from having presented the paradox formswhich are alternative versions of already known Pokémon, but which They are not regional forms or anything like that, but rather they are more about new pokemon which occupy an independent space in the Pokédex. However, the fact that they are based on known species has caused many to want to give their own versionsincluding here the Pokémon Heliolisk.

Heliolisk is the protagonist of this fanart with an incredible paradox form of the future

Being a Pokémon from the sixth generation with the combination of Electric / Normal types, it must be said that this is not the first time we have seen a paradoxical form of Heliolisk made by a fan, since we have recently been able to see the past version of this Pokémon showing it with a wild appearance. And it seems that they have taken a liking to this Pokémon, since now we can see the futuristic version of Heliolisk.

Under this premise it is time to talk about what the Reddit user known as El-psy-congroo-01 has uploaded, which has been in charge of presenting Iron Frill, a Pokémon that acquires the Electric / Fire type and that is presented as a futuristic version of Heliolisk, giving rise to the fact that if its previous version was based on a dinosaur, in this case the inspiration comes from solar panels, this being the possible reason why has acquired the Fire type, a combination that only Rotom has in Pokémon. You can take a look at it below:

Paradox Heliolisk future (commission)(OC)

