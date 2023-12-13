The Pokémon Company is the owner of the most lucrative entertainment franchise in history. As such, she is always looking to create experiences to delight her fans of all ages and as part of these efforts she has just revealed a new theme park.

The company announced PokéPark KANTOa new company founded in conjunction with Yomiuri Land Co. y The Yomiuri Shimbun.

What will the new Pokémon theme park be like?

Thanks to this new venture, a Pokémon theme park of the same name will be established, where visitors will be able to “enjoy a Pokémon adventure in a pleasant natural environment through various events.”

This is a new area within the theme park of Yomiurilandlocated on the outskirts of TokioJapan, which curiously is within the region of Kantothe name that gave rise to the map of the first games in the series.

First image of PokéPark KANTO

When will the new Pokémon park open?

This is not the first time that The Pokémon Company and Yomiuriland have partnered to create Pokémon experiences. The relationship between both companies dates back to 2009 and over almost 15 years they have produced 3 experiences: 1 educational column for childrenthe gaming event The Pokémon Ryousen (2014) y Pokémon WONDERan attraction that invited you to enjoy the wonder of the outdoors with the franchise and that took advantage of the Yomiuriland facilities and was available from July 2021 to April 2022.

As a curious fact, we tell you that The Pokémon Company established a theme park called Pokémon The Park 2005, which was temporary. Additionally, the name of the upcoming park has existed in the form of a video game series, PokéParkwhich allowed players to control Pokémon and coexist with each other in different attractions.

It is unknown if PokéPark KANTO will be an attraction permanent or temporal as Pokémon WONDER It was not even revealed when will it open its doors. Given the premature nature of the project, no further details were released, so it is unknown what this experience will consist of.

