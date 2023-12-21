It seems that we have news Suika Game, a watermelon game that has been successful in Japan in the Nintendo Switch virtual store this year. It is now available worldwide on the eShop as Watermelon Game and also free for browser.

After knowing his incredible number of downloads, as well as his first plagiarism, now it seems that another plagiarism is giving a lot to talk about, as it has been found in la PlayStation Store. This is what has been confirmed:

This is a fake title called 'The Suika Game' on the PlayStation Store, with similar art and name to the original game. Aladdin

There is still no statement from Gogame Console Publisher Ltd about 'The Suika Game' or its obvious copy. We will have to pay attention to more details.

