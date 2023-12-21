Christmas is already a reality and with it comes a lot of offers. PlayStation did not want to miss the punctual event with its Christmas Offers now available in the PS Store and also in physical stores, starting December 23. These are your best offers, sales and discounts.

PlayStation Store and the physical stores they welcome the PlayStation Christmas special offers, that will be active until next January 5, and given the significant discounts on some titles, you cannot miss them. Many PS5 and PS4 games receive irresistible discounts to round out your purchases and gifts for these holidays.

Games like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, God of War Ragnarok or EA Sports FC 24 (which goes from €79.99 to €31.99) benefit from these great unique discounts to celebrate Christmas.

Starting December 23, you will be able to access a number of offers at regular points of sale and physical stores which leave many of the great PlayStation titles at very affordable prices. Take a look at everything that drops in price for a limited time

PlayStation Christmas offers in physical stores

Horizon Forbidden West (€20 discount) Gran Turismo 7 (€40 discount) God of War Ragnarok (€30 discount) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (€30 discount) Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (€30 discount) €40) Sackboy: A Big Adventure (€40 discount) The Last of Us Part I (€30 discount) Returnal (€40 discount) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (€30 discount) Death Stranding Director's Cut (€30 discount) Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart (€40 discount).

And within the PS Store we find another good list of games on offer. These are especially focused on multiplayer mode, so if you want to play some games with friends, know that there are a few discounted titles.

And we talk about recent releases like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (30% discount); Mortal Kombat 1 (40% off); EA SPORTS FC 24 (60% discount) o NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition (50% off). Don't miss the more than 4,500 games on offer.

And if you are left wanting more, know that these are not the only price drops. The January sales come to the PS Store with great offers such as EA FC 24 with a 60% discount, EA Sports WRC with a 40% discount or Carrion for 5.99 euros. Take a good look!

