Sony It had a somewhat complicated generation with the PlayStation 3, a console that rebounded at the end of its generation against all odds. Thanks to documents revealed after the Insomniac Games hackwe know that the system is still quite popular and that registers millions of users per month.

Find out: Relive the infamous PlayStation conference at E3 2006 in high definition

Related video: Jim Ryan's 5 mistakes

PlayStation 3 is still a popular console among gamers

PlayStation still has millions of users in 2023

Among the documents stolen from Insomniac Games there is a slide that shows the number of monthly users registered by Sony consoles. The interesting thing is that the graph not only counts the figures of PS5 and PS4since it also takes into account PS3.

Thanks to this, we know that Sony's seventh generation console had almost 2 million users at the beginning of this year. By February 2023, the system registered 1.9 million monthly users. To put this in perspective, in January 2021 PS3 recorded 6 million monthly users.

Although it is not compared to the numbers of the other consoles, it is a fact that caught the attention of many fans of the brand. Especially since the PlayStation 3 fan base remains active despite the passing of the years and the arrival of new systems.

At the beginning of the year, PlayStation 5 registered 37.1 million monthly userswhile PlayStation 4 was crowned with 70.3 million monthly players. The document also reveals that PlayStation Network registered 107.5 million users during those dates.

Now, it is a mystery how the figures have changed from February to today. We can only speculate regarding the PS5 figures, which are possibly even higher while those of the rest of the consoles are going down.

In case you missed it: More was played on PS3 than on Xbox Series X|S in 2022, according to popular site

On this page you can find all the news related to PlayStation 3.

Related video: PlayStation 5 or nothing! Sony wants you to buy their console, not play on PC!

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente