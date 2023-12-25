French police have given the green light to restart the Airbus A340 plane that had been stranded since last Thursday at the small airport of Vatry, about 150 kilometers east of Paris. The plane had 303 people of Indian nationality on board and was stranded in France because the crew had received an anonymous tip that two of the passengers were involved in human trafficking. He left the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and was headed to Managua, the capital of Nicaragua. He had stopped in France to refuel. Instead of continuing the journey to Nicaragua the plane will go to Mumbai, India.

The passengers initially remained on board the plane, but were then taken off and held in a waiting area complete with beds, showers and toilets in the main concourse of the small airport, while the police interrogated the two suspects . Local police said they had opened an investigation into the flight, operated by Romanian airline Legend Airlines, and that they expect at least a dozen passengers will refuse to continue their journey, instead seeking asylum in France. A source described as “close to the investigation” told the AFP news agency that most of the passengers were likely Indian workers who, after spending time in the United Arab Emirates, were traveling to Nicaragua before heading to the United States or Canada. Among them were 11 unaccompanied minors.

Two people were then detained by the police, who “are verifying whether their role in the trip may have been different from that of the others” and, if so, what their objectives had been. The two could be charged with conspiracy to help undocumented foreigners enter the country, as well as membership in a criminal gang. No crew member was arrested.