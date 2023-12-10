At the end of the match, with the help of a ball boy, the Roma coach sent a message to the goalkeeper

Emanuele Zotti

December 10th – 11.19pm – MILAN

It is well known that he is a great communicator. But what is surprising this time is the way in which José Mourinho chose to communicate… At the end of the match against Fiorentina, after Lukaku’s expulsion in the 87th minute – with Roma left with nine men given the red card already given to Zalewski – the Special One finds a piece of paper on the bench and frantically writes something on it. Then he approaches a ball boy and gives him directions. At that point the blond boy takes off like a rocket towards the Giallorossi goal: the Roma coach has in fact asked him to deliver the precious “pizzino” to Rui Patricio. The special messenger comes to the recipient, calling him next to the pole. The Giallorossi goalkeeper reads a couple of times and gives him the paper back.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

mysterious ticket

—

Message received, then. But what was written there? Someone thought of a way to gain time in the very risky final with the double numerical inferiority. However, Dazn’s images reveal another scenario. Mou wanted to show him how to position his teammates in the event of a corner: El Shaarawy on the post to his right and Bove on the one on the left. With a communicator like this, everything always succeeds.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED