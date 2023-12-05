The movie The Meg 2: The Pit starring Jason Statham and giant prehistoric sharks will soon arrive on Netflix.

The Megalodon 2: The Pit had a good run in theaters, as it grossed more than 395 million dollars with a budget of 130 million. A few months later it moved to HBO Max, but now it will arrive on Netflix. When will you make the jump to this platform? Now I reveal it to you.

The movie The Meg 2: The Pit will be available on Netflix starting December 29, 2023. Although, it must be taken into account that this depends on where you live, since the streaming giant’s catalog can change from one country to another.

What is the movie about?

Megalodon 2: The Pit

The Meg 2: The Pit picks up the story five years after the events of the first film. Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham), along with the Mana One team led by Hillary Driscoli (Sienna Guillory) and Jiuming Zhang (Jing Wu), continue to explore the Mariana Trench. Zhang, now in charge after the death of his father and his sister Suyin, Taylor’s partner and Meiying’s mother (Shuya Sophia Cai), has been investigating Haiqi, a megalodon discovered as a baby and trained by Jiuming.

A routine expedition led by Taylor and Jiuming to the trench reveals that Haiqi has escaped captivity. Following the shark, they discover two larger megalodons, an illegal mining operation, and a station captained by mercenary Montes (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), who seeks revenge on Taylor. A confrontation between Montes’ crew and the Mana One results in a breach in the trench, leaving Taylor and Jiuming’s ships stranded.

The protagonists try to reach the station in the trench, but their rescue capsule is sabotaged, forcing them to wear exosuits and face dangerous creatures. They discover that Driscoli and Jess are traitors and, after a fight, they escape in another submersible.

Megalodons and other creatures emerge due to a break in the thermocline, surrounding the Mana One. Montes and Driscoli attempt to kill the crew, but are attacked by animals from the trench. Prehistoric sharks threaten a resort, Fun Island, where a battle ensues. Taylor manages to kill one of these enormous beings, and Jiuming sacrifices his life to save Mac.

Haiqi, in the process of mating, attacks, but Jiuming diverts his attention to a pod of dolphins. The group survives, celebrating their victory after facing the creatures and danger in the pit.

Do you like the movie The Meg 2: The Pit? Will you see it when it hits theaters? Leave us your comments below.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.