It seems that those responsible for this release continue to offer us more interesting content. These are specifically details about Contra: Operation Galuga for Nintendo Switch, focused on its physical edition.

The fact is that it seems that In some territories it will not include a cartridge. This is what was shared:

It has been confirmed that it will be released in physical and digital formats. However, a listing on Amazon UK confirms that boxed copies will offer a code instead of a cartridge or disc. Following this, WayForward has confirmed that the physical version in North America will come on a game card and will be published by Limited Run Games. It seems that the code in box is only in Europe, so we will be attentive.

This is how the legendary Contra series returns! Contra: Operation Galuga is a modern recreated version of the classic action-shooter game from the 80s, now featuring modern sound and graphics. Users will also be able to enjoy new levels, new game mechanics, an improved weapon system and cooperative combat for up to two people in story mode, and up to four in arcade mode. Contra: Operation Galuga It will arrive on Nintendo Switch in early 2024, for now without a specific date.

