Nowadays, social networks have become a fundamental part of your life. They allow you to connect with friends and family, share your thoughts and experiences, and even find a job.

However, It is crucial that you be careful with what you publish on the websince it can have negative consequences.

One of the things that are shared the most on social networks are photos. Many love to show their travels, personal lives and those special moments.

However, there are certain photos that you should never share, because they could put your security, privacy, and even your professional career at risk. Therefore, we share with you 11 photos that you should never publish on your networks or anywhere else.

Avoid sharing these photos on your social networks, it could cause problems

Boarding pass: Sharing a photo of your boarding pass may seem harmless, but be careful. Behind that code there is more than you imagine: personal data such as your phone number, date of birth and other data that would put your security at risk. Money and checks: Showing photos of credit cards, checks or large sums of money is not only in bad taste, but also increases the chances of becoming a target for scams and theft. lottery tickets: If luck is on your side and you win the lottery, avoid showing it off on social networks. Barcodes could be replicated by cybercriminals, putting your money at risk. Your company email: It is important to keep work off social media, especially when it comes to confidential documents, so avoid publishing your email account, this way you will not only protect your job, but also avoid legal problems. Birth certificate: Sharing the birth certificate on Facebook or Instagram exposes important personal data. This document is essential to obtain other documents, and its loss may result in permanent damage. Works not protected by copyright: If you are a writer or artist, think twice before publishing your work before its official release. Avoid conflicts over authorship and protect your intellectual property, since someone could steal your work and register it as theirs. Photos of children: Sharing photos of children, even with good intentions, can have legal consequences. Laws regarding photography of minors are constantly changing, and posting images without parental consent can result in legal problems. drunken memories: Although the culture of sharing fun moments is common, photos of drunken nights can affect your professional image. Bosses at companies check social media, and perceptions of irresponsible behavior can affect your job and reputation in the long term. Political cartoons: It is important to be aware that the current political context can generate diverse sensitivities. By sharing political cartoons, you may risk offending or upsetting others, which can have consequences for personal and professional relationships. Other people's ads: When your friends and family have important news to share, it's natural to feel excitement and joy for them. However, it is also valuable to respect their privacy and their right to announce their own news when they are ready. If you post something on social media without their consent, you could cause them annoyance or discomfort, and negatively affect your relationship with them. Photos of other people: Don't post photos of other people without their permission. You could violate social media rules and the law. Plus, you could damage your relationships with them. Respect their privacy and ask for permission before sharing their images.

Privacy is an essential value in the digital age. When using online platforms, you must take care of what you share and respect what others share.

Posting inappropriate photos can have negative consequences for your identity, relationships, and professional future..